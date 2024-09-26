Jamaat do not consider anyone foolish : Dr Shafiqur Rahman

The main objective of Jamaat is establishment of humanity and people’s right, said Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

“We do not consider anyone foolish; rather, they can determine their path through accepting the invitation. Allah is the true owner of people’s actions.”

“Therefore, we urge all classes and professions to unite for the sake of humanity, without fragmenting it,” said the Jamaat ameer.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at an exchange meeting with prominent individuals from the Greater Kafrul area, organized by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan North in a hall in Kafrul of Dhaka on Thursday.

He added: “It is the duty of individuals to strive to change their destiny through actions.”

The ameer called for everyone, regardless of party or ideology, to remain united to make the victory of August 5 meaningful.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman said: “We want to give people their dignity. We are determined to unite people for the country’s and the people’s interests, regardless of party or religion. To move the country and nation forward, broader national unity is necessary. A divided nation can never progress.”

“Indeed, humiliation and disgrace are inevitable for a divided nation. For a long time, we have been subjected to humiliation and disgrace, which can no longer continue; the time for change has come. We need to break free from our past constraints. A stagnant individual is a burden not only for themselves but also for their family and society.”

He further stated that the welfare of the people is the ideal and main objective of Jamaat’s politics. Therefore, the leaders and activists of Jamaat are always working tirelessly for the welfare of the people.