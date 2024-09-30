Ex-MP Sultan Mansur detained at Dhaka airport, taken to DB

Former lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Mansur Ahmed has been detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police detained him from immigration after he landed at the airport on Monday morning from Canada.

DMP’s DB chief Rezaul Karim Mallik confirmed the news, saying that Sultan Mansur, also former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), was detained for quizzing due some allegation against him. Later, legal steps will be taken.

According to family members, Sultan Mansur had been in tour in USA, US and Canada for long time. He was outside the country long before the student movement. There is no case against him so far.