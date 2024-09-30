USAID’s ECOFISH II hosts consultation on blue economy, marine conservation

USAID’s Enhanced Coastal Fisheries in Bangladesh II (ECOFISH II) Activity, implemented by WorldFish Bangladesh, successfully hosted a landmark consultation meeting at the Golden Tulip the Grandmark Dhaka, Banani, on Saturday.

The daylong event brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on the future of Bangladesh’s marine and coastal fisheries, focusing on the Fisheries Blue Economy, Fisheries Co-management, and Delineation of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Md Zillur Rahman, Director General, Department of Fisheries, Bangladesh, was the Chief Guest. Aditya Sood, Environment Officer, USAID Bangladesh, joined the event as a Special Guest, and Dr Benoy Kumar Barman, Interim Country Representative of WorldFish Bangladesh, presiding over the meeting.

The consultation was a platform to disseminate insights and lessons from the ECOFISH II Activity’s extensive research and development initiatives.

The discussions were structured around three critical themes:

1.Exploring Opportunities, Challenges, and Way Forward for the Fisheries Blue Economy of Bangladesh.

2.Developing Organizational Modalities for Landing Centre-based Fisheries Co-management Committees (LFCCs).

3.Conducting Site Suitability Assessments for New MPAs in Bangladesh.

The event event drew a diverse group of participants, including representatives from the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI), Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC), FAO, I/NGOs, Academia, and Development Partners. Senior Officials from USAID and WorldFish Bangladesh were also in attendance.

The meeting facilitated robust dialogue among stakeholders, fostering collaboration towards the sustainable management of Bangladesh’s marine and coastal fisheries.

The day-long event featured presentations from distinguished experts and open discussions exploring innovative approaches and potential collaborations in fisheries management. The insights and strategies developed during the meeting is poised to significantly influence the advancement of the Fisheries Blue Economy and marine fisheries conservation efforts in Bangladesh.