Govt to sell essentials at fair prices in industrial areas from Oct 1

The government will sell essential commodities at affordable prices in industrial areas through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) from October 1, aiming to provide relief to workers struggling with high inflation.

Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan shared the information following a discussion between the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Labour Ministry at the ministry on Sunday.

Labour Welfare Foundation organised the event.

The BGMEA had urged the government to sell essential goods at fair prices to ease ongoing labour unrest in areas such as Ashulia, Tongi, Bypile, and other parts of Gazipur.

Meanwhile, workers in these areas have been staging demonstration to press home their various demands, including increasing their salaries and benefits.

The Labour Ministry Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman said that the government plans to gradually extend this initiative to around 40 lakh workers across the country.