Zubaida Rahman’s jail sentence suspended for one year

Government has suspended the court sentence for one year against Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tariq Rahman.

The suspension order was issued on Sunday through a circular signed by Mohammad Abu Sayed Mollah of the Security Services Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the circular, based on an application submitted for the suspension of Zubaida Rahman’s sentence and the opinion of the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the one-year sentence has been suspended under the powers granted by Section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the condition that she surrenders to the relevant court and files an appeal.

This suspension is enacted by order of the president, the circular added.