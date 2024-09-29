Bangladesh receives over $2b remittance in 28 days of Sept

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent around US$ 2.11 billion remittances during the first 28 days of September in the fiscal 2024-25, according to Bangladesh Bank data released on Sunday.

This amounts to more than Tk 25,357 crore, based on an exchange rate of Tk 120 per dollar.

Of this, state-owned banks received $586.5 million, while specialised banks recorded $92.26 million. Private banks processed $1.43 billion, and foreign banks saw more than $5.3 million in remittances.

Central bank data shows that remittance inflow for August stood at $2.22 billion, which is $62 million higher than the same period last year.

In August 2022, Bangladesh received approximately $1.6 billion in remittances.