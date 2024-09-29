Bangladesh ends AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers with 2-1 win over Bhutan

Bangladesh ended their AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a 2-1 victory over Bhutan in their final Group A match at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong in Vietnam.

With two losses, one win, and a draw, Bangladesh finished third in the five-team group, while Syria and Vietnam will battle for the top spot later today.

Following a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Vietnam in their previous game, Bangladesh showed improved defensive performance against Bhutan, who also put up a tough fight against Maruful Haque’s side.

Bangladesh took an early lead in the seventh minute when Asadul Islam’s dipping cross from the right flank found its way past the Bhutan goalkeeper. Bhutan had two good chances in the first half but failed to convert them.

In the 70th minute, Piash Ahmed appeared to have doubled the lead for Bangladesh, but his strike from inside the box was ruled offside. Bhutan then capitalized on a counter-attack, equalizing in the 71st minute.

Bangladesh almost restored the lead in the 72nd minute, but Iftiar Hossain narrowly missed after receiving a cross from substitute Mohammad Arian. The winning goal came in the 86th minute when substitute Moinul Islam scored with a brilliant left-footed shot from outside the box, securing the 2-1 victory for Bangladesh.