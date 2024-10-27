Price fall in large-cap pulls stocks further down

The country’s both the bourses — Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) – on Sunday plunged further due to mainly a price fall in large-cap securities.

The benchmark index DSEX settled 149.20 points down at 4,965.39. Two other indices of the DSE also ended lower. Of them, DSE 30, comprising blue chips, plunged 48.18 points to finish at 1,830.99 and DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 36.28 points to close at 1,107.73.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Tk 3,038.09 million, which was Tk 3,060.13 million at the previous session of the week, reports BSS.

Out of 396 issues traded, 341 declined, 29 advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

LOVELLO topped the turnover chart, followed by GP, NRBBANK, ISLAMIBANK and FEKDIL.

ESQUIRENIT was the day’s top gainer, posting 22.08 per cent gain, while IFADAUTOS was the worst loser, losing 16.48 per cent.

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 295.99 points to settle at 14,006.60 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 180.59 points to close at 8,525.11.

Of the issues traded, 173 declined, 23 advanced and 8 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city’s bourse traded 1.88 million shares and mutual fund units with the turnover value worth about Tk 42.55 million.