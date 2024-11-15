Swechasebak League GS detained in city

Police took custody of Golam Kibria Tipu, general secretary of Dhaka metropolitan unit Swechasebak League, voluntary wing of Awami League, on Friday after locals detained him from his hideout in Dakshin Keraniganj of the capital.

Officer-in-Charge of Dakshin Keraniganj police station Mazharul Islam said locals detained Kinria from Bir Baghoir area on Thursday night and handed him over to police. Later, they handed Kibria over to Motijheel police station.

Tipu is an accused in a case filed with Motijheel police station, the OC said.

Meanwhile, Tipu was elected lawmaker of Barishal-3 constituency from Jatiya Party in the 2008 election. Later, he joined the Awami League.