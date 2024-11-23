Make sure no innocent person to be harassed: IGP

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Baharul Alam asked police officers concerned to investigate the cases filed after August 5 properly, reports BSS.

He gave the directives on Saturday to the field level senior police officers to safeguard innocents while presiding over a meeting on the overall law and order and security of the country at the Police Headquarters.

He said: “The cases filed following the August 5 (changeover) must be investigated properly to make sure that no innocent person was harassed…Even if a case is filed against an innocent person, steps must be taken to withdraw it through proper legal process”.

The IGP directed the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Range DIG and District Police Superintendents to hold regular view exchange meetings with the force to boost the morale of the police personnel.

Baharul assured that no police member will be victimized unnecessarily.

The police chief instructed the field-level police officers to enhance relations with the people, saying, “Police should go to the people, listen to their problems or complaints and take legal action accordingly.”

He opined that expectations of the people are high on police in the current situation. “If any undesirable situation arises, the police should play a strong role with patience,” he added.

He also instructed them to further strengthen the nationwide drives to recover the looted weapons of the police.

All metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs and district police superintendents were virtually connected in the meeting moderated by DIG (Operations) Md. Rezaul Karim.

Additional IGP Md. Golam Kibria, Additional IGP Md. Akram Hossain, Additional IGP Abu Naser Mohammad Khaled, DIG Md. Kamrul Ahsan and other concerned officers were present at the police headquarters.