Smuggled goods worth over Tk 1.65cr seized at Sylhet-Sunamganj border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in separate drives seized Indian smuggled goods, including contraband items, worth about over Taka 1.65 crore from different areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj border districts today.

“Based on secret information, the BGB personnel in its anti-smuggling drives in different areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj border seized a huge quantity of Indian smuggled goods but none was detained in this connection,” BGB 48 battalion (Sylhet) Commander Lieutenant Colonel Md. Hafizur Rahman said this afternoon.

During the drive, Indian Nivea Soft Cream, Garnier Man Face Wash, Nivea Body Lotion, My Fair Cream, Diclo-M Tablets, Winter Blankets, Sugar, Chocolate, Soap, Cows, Phensedyl, Bangladeshi Garlic, Horn Fish and Illegal Stone Quarry Boats were seized from the areas but none could be arrested in this connection, he said.

A legal action is underway in this connection, the commander added.