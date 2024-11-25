Hindu leaders protest detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das outside DB office

Religious leaders representing the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha have staged a protest outside the Detective Branch (DB) headquarters on Minto Road, demanding the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

The protest, involving 30-40 leaders, began around 6:45 PM on Monday. The leaders threatened to escalate their demonstration to Shahbagh if their demands are not met swiftly.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and principal of Pundarik Dham in Chattogram, was detained earlier in the day by DB at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. His arrest was confirmed by Dhaka Metropolitan DB Chief Rezaul Karim Mallik.

Sanatan leaders have expressed their outrage over the arrest, arguing that it is a targeted action against their movement. “If Chinmoy Krishna Das is not released immediately, we will escalate our protests to Shahbagh and beyond,” said one leader at the protest.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was previously affiliated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) but was expelled from the organization in July for alleged breaches of discipline. A member of ISKCON’s executive committee, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the expulsion.

Following his dismissal, Chinmoy Krishna Das emerged as a key figure in the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha. He also represents the newly-formed Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Jot, which recently organized several rallies, including an eight-point demand protest in Rangpur.

In October, Chinmoy Krishna Das faced charges of sedition and national flag desecration after a rally in Chattogram. The case was filed by BNP leader Firoz Khan, who has since been expelled from the party.

The situation remains tense, with authorities closely monitoring the gathering outside the DB office.