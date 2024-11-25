Police showed weakness in handling student clashes: Advisor Nahid

Interim government advisor Nahid Islam admitted police weakness in managing the clashes among students of Kabi Nazrul, Suhrawardy, and Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Molla colleges.

Speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Monday, Nahid acknowledged shortcomings in police action during the violence.

The press conference was attended by another advisor, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan and Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

“Such incidents occurred because the police failed to take appropriate action. We are addressing this issue through police reshuffles,” Nahid stated.

The clashes were reportedly triggered by the death of a student, Avijit Howladar, allegedly due to medical negligence. This led students from Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Molla College to vandalize and loot National Medical College and Suhrawardy College in Old Dhaka on Sunday.

In retaliation, on Monday afternoon, students from the seven colleges attacked Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Molla College in Jatrabari, leaving at least 35 injured. Despite prior warnings, police intervention was questioned for its effectiveness.

Police have since filed cases against 8,000 students from various colleges for vandalism, theft, and carrying stolen loaded magazines in Suhrawardy College.

Advisor Asif Mahmud emphasized the government’s efforts to address the issue, “Despite law enforcement’s attempts, the clashes couldn’t be prevented. Those responsible will face legal consequences. Future incidents of this nature will not be tolerated.”

“Police used rubber bullets to control the situation when attacked. Investigations are ongoing to determine the reasons behind these events,” he said.

Responding to concerns about threats to media, Advisor Nahid Islam warned, “Any attacks on media outlets will not be tolerated. The government does not support shutting down media. A conspiracy seems to be disrupting government operations. Both local and international influences are suspected, and investigations are ongoing.”

Nahid highlighted misinformation campaigns, claiming individuals were brought to Shahbagh from outside Dhaka under false pretenses. He confirmed the organizer is in police custody.

Regarding the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam stated, ” DMP will address his arrest. Reports indicate pending cases against him in Kotwali police station.”

Both advisors assured the public that investigations into the clashes, alleged conspiracies, and law enforcement responses are being prioritized to maintain stability.