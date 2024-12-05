‘Not in Bangladesh, peacekeeping force should be sent to India’

Instead of Bangladesh, peacekeeping forces should be sent to India, said Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (rtd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday.

He made this remark at a programme at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Multipurpose Training Ground in Narayanganj’s Purbachal after reporters drew his attention to a recent statement by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that United Nations peacekeeping forces be sent to Bangladesh.

Mamata’s statement came amid tension between Dhaka and New Delhi on the issue of minority situation in Bangladesh.

Responding to questions regarding this, the home adviser said, “Peacekeeping forces should be sent to India, not to Bangladesh.”

Jahangir Alam dismissed concerns about tensions at the border, saying, “There is no tension along the border. However, the propaganda India is spreading about Bangladesh will be collectively addressed by everyone.”