Southeast Bank extends financial support under special CSR fund to Sylhet Agricultural University

Southeast Bank PLC has extended its financial support under Special CSR Fund to Sylhet Agricultural University to facilitate research activities.

The financial assistance was handed over to Professor Dr Md Alimul Islam, vice hancellor, Sylhet Agricultural University in Presence of Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director, Southeast Bank PLC.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of Southeast Bank PLC along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.