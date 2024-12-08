BNP’s three associate bodies submit memorandum to Indian mission

Six top leaders Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal submitted a memorandum to the Indian High Commission on Sunday afternoon.

The delegation handed over the document to Narpat Singh, Railway Adviser and Counsellor (Education) at the Indian High Commission at Baridhara in the capital at about 1PM.

Monayem Munna said, “We submitted the memorandum. We don’t believe in any kind unrest. Bangladesh’s Muslims are peaceful. They are very patient.’

“We will unitedly thwart any conspiracy against Bangladesh,” said Jubo Dal general secretary Nurul Islam Nayan.

The memorandum was submitted protesting the attack on the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, the desecration of the Bangladeshi national flag in Kolkata, and an alleged conspiracy to incite communal unrest.

Earlier, three associate bodies of BNP were barred by police near Rampura Bridge on their way to the Indian High Commission for the sake of maintaining law and order.

Later, police allowed a six-member delegation to go there to submit the memorandum.

The delegation members, included Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal central president Monayem Munna, general secretary Nurul Islam Nayan, Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal president SM Jilani, general secretary Rajib Ahsan, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam Rakib and general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir.

Around 11:25AM, thousands of BNP leaders and activists joined the march which brought out from in front of the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office in the capital. The party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi were also in the march.