Bangladesh U-19 beat India to win Asia Cup title

Bangladesh clinched the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup title for the second consecutive time, defeating India by 59 runs in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Defending a modest target of 199, the Young Tigers displayed an exceptional bowling performance. Iqbal Hossain Emon’s fiery pace, combined with disciplined bowling from captain Azizul Hakim Tamim, helped dismiss India for just 139 in 35.2 overs. Emon and Tamim both claimed three wickets, while Al Fahad added two to the tally. Maruf Mridha and Rizan Hossan chipped in with a wicket each, ensuring Bangladesh’s comprehensive victory.

India faltered early in their run chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite a gritty 26-run innings from skipper Mohamed Amaan, who faced 65 balls, no other batter managed to stabilize the innings. Hardik Raj’s 24-run cameo at the end only reduced the margin of defeat.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh was bowled out for 198 in 49.1 overs after being asked to bat first. The reigning champions struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack, which kept their scoring in check.

Openers Zawad Abrar (20) and Kalam Siddiki (1) departed early, leaving Bangladesh at 41/2. Skipper Tamim managed 16 before falling to off-spinner Kiron Chormale, further reducing the side to 66/3 in the 19th over.

Rizan and Shihab James added some stability with a crucial 62-run stand for the fourth wicket. Rizan top-scored with 47, while Shihab contributed 40. However, their dismissals—triggered by Ayush Mharte and leg-spinner KP Karthikeya—brought another collapse. Farid Hasan’s late 39-run effort ensured Bangladesh reached a defendable total, considering the slow pitch conditions.

India’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Yudhjit Guha, Hardik Raj, and Chetan Sharma each picking up two wickets. Their combined efforts restricted Bangladesh from posting a more significant total.

Despite the modest target, Bangladesh’s brilliant bowling and India’s faltering chase secured a well-deserved victory, cementing the Young Tigers’ dominance in U-19 cricket.