Six killed as fire breaks out at hospital in Tamil Nadu

At least six people, including a boy, were killed in a fire at a private hospital in Dindigul of Tamil Nadu in India on Thursday night.

The incident took place at around 8PM at City Hospital on Trichy Road, reports NDTV.

Sources said that an electrical short circuit at the medical facility was suspected to be the cause of the blaze but a detailed investigation is underway.

TV visuals showed fire and smoke billowing from the building, as fire tenders took nearly two hours to douse the flames.

According to news agency PTI, police and fire department officials said the six victims were found unconscious in a lift. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by doctors.

The remaining patients were safely evacuated and shifted to nearby hospitals, mostly government facilities, the officials said.