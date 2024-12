A total of 85 Bangladeshi citizens returned home from war-torn Lebanon on Friday.

They returned on an Ethiopian flight. Officials from the government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) welcome the returnees at the airport, said a foreign ministry press release.

All the returnees received Tk 5,000 in cash, some food items and initial treatment.

Some 1,048 Bangladeshis have, so far, returned from Lebanon, the release said.