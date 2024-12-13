Timor-Leste President due in Dhaka Saturday

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta will arrive Bangladesh on Saturday (December 14) at the invitation of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The President will lead a high-level an 18-member delegation, including the minister of foreign affairs, the president’s chief adviser, and other senior officials.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashin Uddin informed the media at a press briefing, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Thursday.

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will formally receive President Ramos-Horta upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday (December 14).

On December 15, President Ramos-Horta will hold a one-to-one meeting and a bilateral discussion with the Chief Adviser Professor Yunus. That evening, a state banquet will be hosted in his honor.

On December 16, he is scheduled to attend the Victory Day celebrations and meet President Muhammed Shahabuddin.

On December 17, President Ramos-Horta is set to deliver a public lecture on “The Challenges of Peace in the Contemporary World” at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

During the visit, a bilateral agreement on visa-free travel for government officials and a memorandum of understanding on foreign ministry dialogue strategies are expected to be signed.

Besides, discussions regarding the establishment of an honorary consulate of Timor-Leste in Bangladesh will also take place.

This visit marks the first-ever official visit by a Timor-Leste Head of State to Bangladesh since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2002.

Bangladesh was among the first nations to recognize Timor-Leste following its independence, formally establishing diplomatic relations on June 7, 2002.