Poet Helal Hafiz passes away

Noted poet Helal Hafiz passed away in Dhaka on Friday afternoon. He was 76.

The Bangla Academy Award winning poet was declared dead when he was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The BSMMU authorities said Helal Hafiz suffered from brain hemorrhage falling in the bathroom of Super Hostel, a residential facility at Paribagh area, at about 2:30pm. Then he was rushed to the BSMMU where an on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

His younger brother Nehal Hafiz confirmed his death.

However, Shahbagh Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) said Helal Hafiz was found dead after breaking the doors of the bathroom of Super Hostel at Paribagh area at about 2:30pm. He was found lying on the floor of washroom and was bleeding profusely. Perhaps, he received injuries on head after falling in the bathroom and died there. His body was kept at the BSMMU Hospital mortuary.

Helal Hafiz had long been suffering from glaucoma. Besides, he had been suffering from kidney problems, glaucoma, diabetes and neurological problems.

The poet’s namaj-e-janaza will be held after Zohr prayer at Jatiya Press Club premises on Saturday (December 14).

Known as ‘a poet of rebellion and love,’ Helal Hafiz was born on October 7, 1948 in Netrakona. He published his first book of poetry, ‘Je Jale Agun Jole’, in 1986. The book has been printed more than 33 times so far. Apart from writing, he worked as a journalist at different newspapers including the Daily Jugantor for a long time.

During the anti-autocracy movement against Hussain Muhammad Ershad, Helal Hafiz’s stanza of “Banned Editorial” — ‘Ekhon Joubon Jaar, Michile Jabaar Taar Shresta Shomoy’ — was uttered in processions, slogans, and by poem lovers.

He received the Bangla Academy Award in 2013 for poetry.