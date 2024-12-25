Christmas Day today

The Christian community is celebrating the Christmas Day in the country, as elsewhere across the world, on Wednesday, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community, is the celebration of rebirth, new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and human beings.

The celebrations of the Christmas Day feature decoration of Christmas trees with colourful lights, special prayers, and distribution of gifts among children and exchange of pleasantries.

Christmas carols and hymns will be sung before and after the prayer sessions at the churches.

A group of singers will perform the Christmas carol at the reception.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and different private TV channels and radio stations are supposed to air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus exchanged greetings with representatives of the Christian community at the State Guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka marking Christmas Day on Tuesday.

During the event, he sought cooperation from all to maintain religious harmony in the country, ignoring the identity of minority and majority.

Moreover, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman visited Archbishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze’s House in Kakrail on Tuesday to extend his wishes to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year celebrations.

During the visit, the army chief conveyed his warm Christmas greetings to the Christian community.