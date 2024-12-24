Six reform commissions to submit recommendations soon: Badiul Alam

Six Reform Commissions formed to propose reforms of the constitution, electoral system, the judiciary, police, anti-corruption, and public administration will submit their reports soon.

It was stated by Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the Electoral Reform Commission, and secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), while speaking at a seminar on “Dialogue for Democratic Restructure: Public Administration-related Dialogue” held at CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (December 24).

Badiul Alam Majumder said reforms are necessary so that autocracy cannot return anymore. “July movement took place with a view to trying the culprits and resisting the return of autocracy. The objectives of the movement will be achieved if these reforms can be implemented. We will submit our recommendations to the government. If they can implement these properly, the objectives of the mass uprising will be achieved.”

According to the head of the Electoral Reform Commission, after submitting the recommendations, ball will go to others’ court. Then the main task will fall on the government, Election Commission and political parties.

Badiul Alam Majumder further said the Awami League government came to power in 2008 with the pledge to ‘change days”. “Days have changed, but the days had turned into night. Their main objectives were corruption, extortion, dealings with tenders, and establish the family supremacy. Reforms have now turned into abusive languages for their (AL) misdeeds.”

Speaking at the seminar, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s representative Tahmid Ahmed said, “What were the roles of the secretaries and deputy commissioners of the previous government during the students’ movement? The reform commissions have not recommended any punitive measures against any bureaucrat so far. But, it should be first message of the mass uprising. Reforms should be initiated right from here.”