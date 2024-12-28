Khelafat Majlis starts grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

Khelafat Majlis is holding a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Saturday.

BNP, Jamaat-e-Islam, AB Party, Islami Andolon and several other party leaders and activists also joined.

Centering the programme, thousands of activists of the Khelafat Majlis started thronging at the venue since 9AM.

Maulana Md Ishak, the party’s amir, inaugurated the programme.

From this session, the party’s amir and other leaders will inform the party about their planning about upcoming national elections.