Joyeeta Foundation to be overhauled in New Year: Adviser Sharmeen Murshid

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Soneya Murshid has underscored the need for revamping the Joyeeta Foundation with many reforms in the New Year.

“Joyeeta Foundation needs many reforms. It will have to be revamped in the New Year,” she said while chairing the 24th meeting of the Board of Governors of Joyeeta Foundation at the conference room of Bangladesh Shishu Academy in the capital on Sunday.

Noting that Joyeeta is the name of the great dream of women’s emancipation, the adviser said that this foundation is continuously taking efforts to make the country’s women’s society economically self-reliant.

In continuation of that, the loan distribution programme in favor of the Women Entrepreneurs Association is continuing under the capacity building project of Joyeeta Foundation with the aim of accelerating the standard of living and socio-economic development of the country’s womenfolk, she added.

She also said that Joyeeta Foundation has taken initiatives and plans to distribute loans in favor of women entrepreneurs from the allocated Tk 49.92 crore from the fiscal year 2022-23 and is supporting individual women entrepreneurs or women entrepreneurs of associations registered with Joyeeta Foundation to provide loans.

In the meeting, she emphasized the need for quick completion of the unfinished work of the Joyeeta Tower construction along with beginning the overall activities of Joyeeta Foundation.

Senior Secretary of the Women and Children Affairs Ministry Mamtaz Ahmed, Director General of the Department of Women Affairs Keya Khan, Joyeeta Foundation Managing Director Dr Rowshan Ara Begum and senior officials of various ministries, banks and Joyeeta Foundation were present at the meeting.