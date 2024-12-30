London New Year’s Eve ticket scam warning

The mayor of London has warned people to be aware of scammers ahead of the capital’s official New Year’s eve fireworks event.

Sadiq Khan said tickets for the famous annual display, which takes place around South Bank and Victoria Embankment, had sold out having gone on sale in October.

“Ticketmaster is the only place to buy resale tickets – watch out for scammers claiming to sell tickets online or offline. If you have tickets, please remember to bring ID,” Khan posted on X.

The Metropolitan Police says it will have “dedicated resources” in central London working alongside the organisers, adding there will be no access to anyone without tickets.

Ticketing was introduced in 2014 to ease the strain on transport and the emergency services.

But, last year, “fake tickets” were the cause of problems experienced by some people trying to watch the display, City Hall said previously.

‘Please plan’

Complaints about long queues, poor signage and not being allowed into the allocated viewing areas have also previously been made by a number of people.

Setting out its policing plans, the Met said stewarding teams would have primary responsibility for crowd control but there would also be a highly visible police presence, with officers ready to respond to any incidents requiring their intervention.

Commander Nick John, who is leading the New Year’s Eve policing operation, said London was expected to be exceptionally busy – particularly the West End.

“Please plan your evening ahead of time, including your journey home,” he said.

“Where possible, we would encourage people to attend organised events.

“Anyone planning to come into the centre of London should be aware that the main fireworks display on the Embankment is a fully ticketed event and is sold out.”

He added that “regrettably” in recent years “we have seen an increase in incidents where a minority have tried to illegally force entry into ticketed events, putting everyone’s safety at risk”.

Anyone trying to gain entry in this way on New Year’s Eve could be arrested and face prosecution, he added.