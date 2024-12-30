Warnings of snow, wind and rain across the UK for New Year

Rain, snow and strong winds will hit the UK as 2025 gets under way, with a series of weather warnings covering all parts of the country coming into force between Monday and Thursday.

An amber alert for rain has been issued for parts of Scotland on New Year’s Eve, and stormy conditions are expected to spread to the rest of the UK.

Some warnings are already in place and conditions look set to deteriorate as the week goes on, raising the prospect of disruption impacting New Year’s events.

Sunday’s pre-Hogmanay Torchlight Procession in Edinburgh and a planned fireworks display in Blackpool are among the celebrations which have already been called off due to weather.

On Monday, the Met Office upgraded a rain weather warning for parts of northern Scotland on 31 December to amber, meaning flooding and disruption is likely until 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect areas of low pressure to bring unsettled conditions more widely across the UK on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

That will eventually lead to a cold plunge of air from the north, with temperatures dipping below freezing for many.

On New Year’s Eve, there could be as much as 100-140mm (3.9-5.5 inches) of rainfall in some parts of western Scotland which could lead to localised flooding. There could be some further snow in northern parts of the country too.

There will also be spells of rain across England, Northern Ireland and Wales. The rain looks set to be particularly heavy in Wales.

While it will be windy everywhere, it could be especially blustery in the south of England as the new year is welcomed in.

More widespread disruption is expected on New Year’s Day as another area of low pressure moves across the UK.

The strongest winds will be over England and Wales with gusts near 70mph over coasts and hills in the south and west.

About 30mm of heavy rainfall is expected widely across the UK. Rain is forecast to be heavier in Wales on Wednesday, which could bring some flooding.

Possible snowfall may lead to disruption in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

Forecasters said 10cm of snow was expected in some areas with heavier falls over hills with blizzards and drifting.

The Met Office said there was “potential for the pattern of warnings to shift and possibly escalate in some areas”.

Disruption is expected to continue on Wednesday night. By the morning of Thursday 2 January arctic air may sweep towards the UK as the area of low pressure clears into Europe.

From Thursday into next weekend it will be much colder everywhere with widespread frosts. Most places will be dry and sunny during the day but wintry showers will affect northern areas and lead to icy conditions.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has urged people in the North West and Central Highlands to “be prepared, be aware” as flooding is expected.

Those attending Scotland’s biggest Hogmanay celebration in Edinburgh are being advised to dress for all weathers and check social media for updates.

Those travelling and with plans over the New Year are being urged to check the latest forecasts.

Network Rail said trains on some lines will need to be slowed down due to the difficult weather conditions.

The yellow weather warnings come after thick fog caused disruption to hundreds of flights at some of the UK’s major airports over the weekend.

Gatwick Airport reported continued delays on Monday, and flights at Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff were also affected on Friday and Saturday due to poor visibility.