Chief Adviser pays homage to Jimmy Carter

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday (December 31) paid a profound tribute to former United States President and fellow Nobel Laureate Jimmy Carter, who died on Saturday.

The Chief Adviser placed a wreath at the portrait of the late president and wrote a condolence message in the condolence book opened at the US Embassy in Dhaka at 11.45am.

US Charge d’ Affaires Megan Bouldin welcomed the Chief Adviser at the Embassy.

During his brief stay at the embassy, Prof Yunus recalled his long friendship with Jimmy Carter and told Bouldin that he visited Carter’s home in Georgia.

The Chief Adviser said Carter was a global champion of human rights, democracy and peace.

He also praised President Carter for his efforts in fostering strong bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States.

Prof Yunus also recalled President Carter’s visit to Bangladesh in 1986 and deeply appreciated his impactful work here through the Carter Center.