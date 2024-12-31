March for Unity demands ‘Proclamation of July Uprising’ by Jan 15

The March for Unity has demanded of the interim government demanding quick trial of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina bringing her to the country from India as early as possible.

It also issued an ultimatum to the interim government to declare a ‘Proclamation of July Uprising’ by January 15 next.

The March for Unity also demanded quick trial of July mass killings, reforms, rein in prices of essentials, and bring in the money siphoned of the country.

The demands were raised from a huge rally held at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The interim government has already announced that it has decided to prepare a ‘Proclamation of July Uprising.’

“We hope within few days the proclamation will be prepared with the participation and consensus of all and presented before the nation,” Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, told reporters on Monday.

Alam said the proclamation would be based on the views of all participating students, political parties, and stakeholders, including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime on August 5.

Meanwhile, the March for Unity drew thousands of people from across the country including the capital at the Central Shahid Minar on Tuesday afternoon.

From the morning, people from different parts of the country were seen heading towards Shahid Minar with processions and chanting slogans and expressing their determination to uphold the spirit of July-August Mass Uprising.

While marching towards Shahid Minar, the students-people demanded the annulment of the 1972’s constitution, and chanted ‘Delhi na (or) Dhaka, Dhaka, Dhaka’ slogan.

They demanded a Bangladesh which will be totally free from Indian domination and also demanded death sentence to Sheikh Hasina.

The March for Unity began with one minute of silence to honour those who lost their lives during the July mass uprising.

Organized by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the March for Unity began at 4:00pm.

Later, Md Abul Hasan, the father of Shahriar Hasan Alvee, who was martyred in the movement, shared memories of his son.

Afterward, central coordinators and assistant co-ordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement took the stage deliver speeches in phases.