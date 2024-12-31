No use of fireworks, crackers tonigh: Adviser Rizwana

The environment ministry conducts the mobile courts on new year’s eve. This initiative was taken to prevent the use of firecrackers and sky lanterns, said Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

“I specially requested to media to give a scoll on television in this regard. No use of fireworks or crackers today. The mobile courts will vigilance from the evening onwards.”

The fireworks and crackers cause noise and air pollution. Highlighting the risks of excessive noise pollution, the ministry cited health issues such as risk of heart disease, stroke, mental stress, and sky lanterns can cause fires and harm biodiversity, according to a press release of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

It said under the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2006, these activities are punishable offenses. The violators may face imprisonment up to one month or a fine of up to Tk 5,000, or both for the first offense.