Yunus pays tribute to Manmohan Singh at Indian High Commission

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last week.

Prof Yunus visited the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, where he placed floral wreaths before a portrait of the late Indian leader, reports UNB.

He also wrote a message of condolence in the book opened at the High Commission.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma welcomed the Chief Adviser at the High Commission in Baridhara at 11:30 am.

During a brief conversation with the High Commissioner, Prof Yunus fondly remembered his long-time friend. “How simple he was! How wise he was!” he said.

He also noted that Singh had played a pivotal role in transforming India into a global economic powerhouse.

Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on December 26 after collapsing at home. He was treated for age-related conditions but succumbed following a sudden loss of consciousness.

India is observing a seven-day period of mourning in honour of its respected statesman.