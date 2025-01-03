‘Since AL doesn’t believe in election, they have no right to take part in it’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Friday said since Awami League doesn’t believe in election, it doesn’t deserve to take part in next polls.

“We didn’t forget what rampage they (Awami League) had committed while in power illegally. They don’t believe in election. So, why do they bother about it,” he said while addressing the Natore District Jamaat’s workers conference at Nawab Siraj-Ud-Dowla Government College ground in Natore town on Friday (January 3) morning.

The Jamaat ameer said those who respect the country’s people, love them, and consider each inch of land of the country as a sacred property, election is only for them. Those who don’t have this belief and faith, election is not for them. None has forgotten the violence committed by Awami League in three national elections to cling to power illegally. Those who don’t believe in election, why do they bother about it?

Shafiqur Rahman said no governments had protected the rights of people after the country’s independence. They became the masters of the country after coming to power. The Awami League government inflicted torture and repression on people over the last 15 and a half years. They put hands on everyone. They killed thousands of people committing genocide fleeing to India before August 5. They made more than 34,000 people disabled firing shots on the Student-People’s Movement.

The Jamaat ameer said: “We want friends abroad, not lords – this friendship will be based on equality,” he said.

“Bangladesh will hold its head high. We will not let anyone conspire against Bangladesh.”

Shafiqur said, “An equity-based Bangladesh will be built in future. But, we have to fight for it and only then we will be able to become citizens of a truly independent country.

“Our party wants people’s prayers, love, advice, and positive criticism to build an egalitarian Bangladesh.”

The Jamaat chief said, “We are a united nation and want respect. We dream of a Bangladesh where men and women will work regardless of their gender.

“Women will never be put out of work because of their gender. They will perform duties with the respect they deserve,” he added.

Chaired by Natore District Ameer Dr Meer Nurul Islam, the conference was also addressed by Jamaat’s assistant secretary general Moulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, central executive committee member Principal Shahabuddin Md Mobarak Hossain, central working council member Principal Nazrul Islam, Rajshahi City Ameer Dr Keramat Ali, and outgoing central president of Islami Chhatra Shibir Manzurul Islam.