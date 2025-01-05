Saad’s follower Shafiullah arrested

Shafiullah Mokki, a follower of Maulana Saad Kandlavi, has been arrested in a case filed over the violent clashes between two factions of Tablighi Jamaat at the Biswa Ijtema ground in Tongi over control of the venue.

A team from Tongi West Police Station arrested Shafiullah from Shariatpur around 9:15PM on Saturday.

He was brought to Tongi from Shariatpur, investigation officer SI Asaduzzaman confirmed.

Earlier, a murder case has been filed by the followers of Maulana Zubayer Ahmed with West Police Station.

On December 18, four devotees were killed and several injured during a clash between two groups of Tabligh Jamaat on Ijtema ground.

Accused Muaz Bin Nur and Zia Bin have been arrested in the same case.