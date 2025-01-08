India extends Hasina’s visa amid extradition

India has extended the visa of Sheikh Hasina, the deposed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, amid mounting calls from Dhaka for her extradition.

Hasina, 77, has been residing in India since fleeing her country in August last year, following widespread protests that culminated in her resignation.

The Hindustan Times, a major national daily of India, reports that Sheikh Hasina’s visa extension was recently approved, facilitated by India’s Union Home Ministry through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Despite her prolonged stay, speculation about her seeking asylum has been dismissed, with officials citing India’s lack of a specific legal framework for asylum seekers.

The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, formally requested Hasina’s extradition through a note verbale sent to India’s Ministry of External Affairs on December 23. However, Indian officials reportedly view the request as incomplete, citing Dhaka’s failure to meet the requisite procedural formalities.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Department of Immigration and Passports recently revoked the passports of 97 people, including Sheikh Hasina, and these actions are linked to allegations of involvement in enforced disappearances and killings during protests in July.

Bangladesh’s International Criminal Tribunal has also issued a second arrest warrant against Hasina, directing authorities to produce her and 11 others before the court by February 12. The tribunal accuses the former premier of crimes against humanity.

Besides, the chief of Bangladesh’s National Independent Investigation Commission, Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman, announced plans to seek government approval for a commission visit to India. Rahman stated their intent to interrogate Hasina regarding the 2009 killing of 74 individuals by the then-Bangladesh Rifles.

India’s Stance

The Indian government has maintained a cautious position, with external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that it is up to Hasina to decide her future. “As far as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is concerned, we don’t have an update on her plans. It is for her to take things forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasina’s US-based son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, has categorically denied rumours about her seeking political asylum or having her visa revoked. He also clarified that Hasina had no plans to seek asylum elsewhere, with the UK reportedly blocking any such possibility under its immigration rules.