2 babies detected with HMPV in India’s Bengaluru

An eight-month-old boy and a three-month-old girl have been detected with HMPV in Bengaluru’s Baptist Hospital.

The patients did not have any history of international travel. The central government clarified that HMPV cases are already in circulation globally, including in India, and urged people not to panic.

The three-month-old, who was diagnosed with HMPV, had a history of bronchopneumonia. She has since been discharged. The eight-month-old tested positive for the virus on Sunday and also had a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is recovering.

About HMPV outbreak

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), similar to COVID-19, can cause respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms of the disease typically appear three to ten days after infection and include flu-like signs such as cough, blocked nose, runny nose, sore throat, and breathing difficulties. In some cases, pneumonia and bronchitis may also develop.