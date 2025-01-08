Huge smuggled goods seized in Sylhet

Border Guard Bangladesh seized huge smuggled goods from the frontier areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts on Tuesday.

The BGB team conducted the drive at Banglabazar, Bichnakandi, Damdamiya, Sonarhat, Tamabil, Kalairag, Kalasadek, Utma and Sangram and seized the drugs and goods, said commander of Sylhet BGB-48 Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Md. Hafizur Rahman, reports BSS.

The seized goods and drugs include – Indian cattle, sugar, Garnier cream, betel nuts and liquor. In addition, horn fish was seized while they were being smuggled from Bangladesh.

The estimated value of the seized goods is around Taka 1.6 crore, BGB sources said.

Lieutenant Colonel Md. Hafizur Rahman said that BGB’s operations and intelligence activities will continue to strengthen security in the border areas and prevent smuggling.