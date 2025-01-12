Alhamdulillah Khaleda Zia is more better: Physician Zahid

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s health condition has been improving.

AZM Zahid Hossain, the party standing committee member and Khaleda’s personal physician, informed the development to media on Saturday (January 11).

“Alhamdulillah Khaleda Zia is more better. Doctors just visited her. She is better than Thursday, her physical condition has been improving.”

He said despite today was weekend (holiday) in London doctors are intensively monitoring Begum Zia’s treatment at the London Clinic as her health check-ups are also underway.

“She is spending time with her family. She is very happy and smiling. Please pray for Madam.”

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and his wife went to the London Clinic on Saturtday evening to visit the BNP chief, it was learnt.

Khaleda Zia wanted to know about the countrymen’s situation to both of them.

After coming out from the hospital, Mirza Abbas informed this to media.

UK BNP President MA Malek said Begum Zia is doing very well now. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is always with her mother as well as her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman and granddaughters are there.