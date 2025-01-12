BSF forced to stop fence construction: Jahangir

Bangladesh forced India to halt construction of fencing in several zero line areas along the Bangladesh-India border, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday.

“Bangladesh did it as it’s a violation of international law.”

Speaking at a press conference at the secretariat on border issues, the adviser said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the situation.

Referring that recently, India started fencing on five border areas, the adviser said,”India stopped those initiatives following strong protest of the BGB and local people.”

“They will summon the Indian High Commissioner within a couple of days to address the matter,” he said.

He added, “Of the 4,156km border, 3,271km has already been fenced by India.”

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has taken a firm stance to prevent such construction, already halting fencing in five locations, including Chapainawabganj, Nagaon and Dahagram in Lalmonirhat, the adviser added.