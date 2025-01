The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has found the presence of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) for the first time in Bangladesh.

The virus was found in the sample of a woman. She is from Kishoreganj’s Bhairab upazila.

An official of the IEDCR informed that they got a report of HMPV. The woman is not only infected with HMPV, she has suffering from Klebsiella pneumoniae.

She is being treated, she further added.