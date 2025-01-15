Matiur, wife arrested from Bashundhara

Md Matiur Rahman, Commissioner of the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and his wife Laila Kaniz, a former upazila chairman, have been arrested.

The arrest was made on Tuesday night by a team of Detective Branch of police from Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the arrest on Wednesday morning and said that the next legal actions are under process.

On January 6, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed separate cases against Matiur, Laila Kaniz, their daughter Farzana Rahman Ipsita and son Arnab over allegations of acquiring wealth illegally.

A man named Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat went viral on social media after he posted a photo on Facebook about purchasing a goat for Eid-ul-Azha at a price of worth Tk Tk 12 lakh.

The post sparked speculation at the source of the man’s income after the extravagant expense. In social media posts, Ifat identified Matiur as his father.