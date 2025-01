Bangladesh confirms first death from HMPV

Bangladesh has confirmed the first death from the human metapneumovirus (HMPV). The victim was 30-year-old Sanjida Akter.

She died around 6PM on Wednesday at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Mohakhali in the capital.

Ariful Bashar, the hospital supervisor, confirmed the news to media on Thursday morning.

Sanjida also had some other health complications, including obesity and kidney issues, he added.