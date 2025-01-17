Intel agencies used to control mass media during Hasina’s 15 years’ rule: Press Secy

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, has blamed the major role played by the intelligence agencies to curtail the freedom of mass media during the rule of ousted dictator Sheikh Hasina.

“We are going to reform the mass media because autocratic Sheikh Hasina’s government misused it over the last 15 years. They had the ability of controlling all the mass media in Bangladesh. A phone call from the DGFI (Directorate General of Forces Intelligence), a phone call from the NSI (National Security Intelligence), a phone call from a DG (director general) or a phone call from a minister were enough to control the mass media,” Shafiqul Alam said while addressing a discussion on “Mass Media Reform Proposal: Citizen’s Thoughts’ held at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity on Friday.

He also called upon the newspaper owners to ensure logical wages for journalists to help them perform their duties smoothly.

Besides, he emphasised on the importance of upholding the dignity of journalists.

About the trial process of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), he said there was no justice in the court, it was a unfair trial.