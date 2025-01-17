17th January, 2025: EAST END LAW FIRM CELEBRATES 95 YEARS

Local solicitors TV Edwards based in East London celebrated 95 years of service with a special reception at The Courthouse Hotel, Shoreditch, on Thursday, 16 January. Over 200 guests were in attendance including former and current staff—some with longstanding tenures—as well as valued business colleagues, clients and friends.

Established in 1929 in Aldgate on Great Prescot Street, TV Edwards has a rich history of serving the local community. Founder Thomas Victor (TV) Edwards was one of the first lawyers to take on criminal cases, representing notable clients such as members of the infamous Kray Gang and one of the Great Train Robbers. During the East End Docks’ heyday, the firm supported local dockworkers involved in workplace accidents. Thomas’ brother, Roland Edwards, specialised in personal injury work and earned the nickname “The Attorney General of the Docks” for his dedication.

Today, TV Edwards operates from offices in Whitechapel and Clapham Junction, offering a wide range of legal expertise to private and legal aid clients. The firm consists of six teams led by six Heads, 10 Partners, and 82 fee earners. Recognised as a leading firm by Legal Directories Chambers and Partners UK and The Legal 500, the firm has also been named in the “The Times Top 250 law firms” list. The firm’s commitment to excellence is reflected in consistently receiving five-star reviews on ReviewSolicitors and over the decades, TV Edwards has made a significant difference in people’s lives through groundbreaking work and dedication to social justice. Recognized as one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work, TV Edwards credits its success to its talented team.



Managing Partner Julian Overton commented: “Our people are the heart of our success, and we remain committed to being an employer of choice and delivering the highest level of service to our clients. As we celebrate our 95th birthday, this milestone underscores our heritage, longstanding commitment to social justice, and excellent client care. We have expanded our services from criminal defence, personal injury, housing, community care, and family law to include dispute resolution, court of protection, private client work and commercial and residential property. We look forward to many more years of growth and protecting our clients’ best interests.”

TV Edwards’ dedication extends beyond the courtroom, with long-standing support for charitable causes. The firm’s chosen charity for its 95th year is Richard House, a local children’s hospice rooted in the East End. A special donation was made at the reception to support local families and children.