BPL Match No: 23 : Rajshahi secures resounding victory against Sylhet

Durbar Rajshahi overcame recent controversies involving player payments to claim a commanding 65-run win over Sylhet Strikers in the Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

This victory marked their third win in seven matches, propelling them to fourth place in the standings, while Sylhet suffered their fifth consecutive defeat, dropping to sixth.

Batting first, Rajshahi posted a competitive total of 184 for 7, with Ryan Burl leading the charge. The Zimbabwean all-rounder smashed 41 runs off just 23 deliveries, including four sixes and a boundary. Captain Anamul Haque Bijoy added 32 off 22 balls, while Jishan Alam contributed 20 runs. Yasir Rabbi also played a quick cameo, scoring 19 runs off 10 balls.

Sylhet’s bowlers put up a commendable effort in the later stages to restrict Rajshahi’s total. Reuel Mia was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 32 runs, while Nahidul Islam and Nahiduzzaman claimed two wickets each.

Chasing 185, Sylhet’s batting lineup faltered once again. Zakir Hasan showed some resistance with 39 runs off 28 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. Jaker Ali scored 31 off 20 balls, and George Munsey added 20 runs, but the rest of the lineup failed to contribute meaningfully.

Rajshahi’s bowlers dominated the game, with Sanjamul Islam leading the attack, taking 3 wickets for 25 runs. Taskin Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, and Aftab Alam each picked up two wickets, ensuring Sylhet was bowled out for 119 runs in 17.3 overs.

This decisive win helped Rajshahi recover from a heavy loss in their previous game and keeps their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Sylhet continues to struggle with form and consistency, leaving their campaign in jeopardy.