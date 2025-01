A devotee, who came to participate in the Biswa Ijtema, died at the Ijtema venue on Friday.

The dead was identified as Abdul Kuddus Gazi, 60, a resident of Dumuria Bazar in Khulna district.

Bishwa Ijtema’s coordinator for media cell Habibullah Raihan confirmed the matter and said that Gazi died due to his old age complications.