Titumir College students continue hunger strike demanding university status

The students of Government Titumir College have been continuing their hunger strike in front of the college’s main entrance in Mohakhali for the third consecutive day on Friday, demanding university status along with six other demands.

Some students from different departments joined the hunger strike on Thursday night with the five students who started the strike on Wednesday afternoon.

Joint Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division (College-1 branch), Md. Nuruzzaman, went to the spot and urged them to call off the strike assuring them of looking into their demands.

But, the students denied his assurance and told him that they would continue the strike until their demands were met.

The student platform Titumir Oikya announced that they would perform the Jumma Namaz in front of the college’s main entrance on Friday.

On Thursday, hundreds of students of the college gathered in front of the college and blocked Gulshan-Mohakhali road to press home their demands around 12:00 PM. That created a huge traffic jam on both sides of the road.

The students later withdrew the blockade at night but continued their hunger strike.

The student platform Titumir Oikya outlined their seven-point demands, which includes official recognition of “Titumir University” with an academic calendar, formation of an administration, and initiation of admission activities for the 2024-25 session.

They also called for guaranteed residential facilities for all students or full financial support for housing, as well as the introduction of the two subjects — Law and Journalism — from the upcoming academic year.

Other demands include appointing qualified PhD-holding faculty members, capping student intake to enhance academic quality, and ensuring land and financial allocations for world-class research facilities.

Following the political transition on 5 August 2024, students renewed their demand and submitted proposals to the president, chief adviser, and various ministries.