Moulvibazar UP member alleged of embezzlement

An allegation has been received against Debashish Chakrabarty Shipon, member of Madhabpur Union Parishad’s ward no-7 under Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district, for taking money from local people in pretext of providing government houses to them.

The victim, Rekha Chouhan, a resident of the union, lodged a written complaint with Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station in this regard on Tuesday last.

According to the written statement, Debashish Chakraborty Shipon took Tk 80,000 from the victim in the name of giving him a government house along with a toilet and a deep tube well within a week two years ago.

The victim’s family had sold cows, goats and taken loans from NGOs to meet the demands of the member.

Two years have passed since taking the money from the victim, the promise of Shipon remained unfulfilled. When he asked him for the money, the member also threatened him.

He informed the matter to the union parishad chairman but he did not get any solution in this connection.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Makhon Chandra Sutradhar said that he received a written complaint from the victim’s family. Legal action would be taken against Debashish Chakraborty Shipon after investigating the incident.

Debashish Chakraborty Shipon, however, could not be reached over the phone despite repeated attempts for his comment in this regard.