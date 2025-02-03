CA calls for ‘Command Centre’ to monitor law and order

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called for the establishment of a ‘command centre’ to intensively monitor and coordinate the country’s law and order situation.

The directive came during a high-level meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies at the state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Yunus emphasized the need for a centralized command structure to ensure swift and effective responses to security challenges. “We have to set up a command centre or a command headquarters, which will coordinate with the police and all security agencies,” he said.

The Chief Adviser stressed the importance of leveraging modern communication tools to enhance the efficiency of security operations. “The security agencies must ensure maximum use of the latest communication tools to make sure they can quickly intervene in any situation,” he added.

Prof Yunus described the current year as “critical” for the country and urged law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant against any attempts to disrupt peace and stability. “We should be alert as in a war-time situation. We must not allow anyone to create chaos and anarchy,” he warned.

He also expressed concerns over the activities of supporters of ousted autocrat Sheikh Hasina, accusing them of spending large sums of money to spread disinformation and create unrest. “We must stay alert and everyone should fight against the dissemination of disinformation,” he said.

The Chief Adviser highlighted the importance of protecting human rights, particularly those of religious and ethnic minorities. “Our global image will be badly damaged if we can’t protect our religious minorities. We will also have to be very transparent in this regard,” he stated.

In light of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, Prof Yunus directed police to take strict action against extortionists to ensure stable prices of food and essential commodities. He also instructed law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations into murder cases linked to atrocities committed during the mass uprising last year, ensuring that no innocent individuals are harassed.

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam informed the meeting that 10 specialized teams have been formed to monitor these cases. He also revealed that Bangladesh has requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice for Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India during the uprising. “We’ve made a request. We hope we will get some response soon,” he said.

DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjad Ali reported a decline in mugging and snatching incidents in the capital, attributing the improvement to enhanced security measures.

The meeting underscored the interim government’s commitment to maintaining law and order while safeguarding citizens’ rights and ensuring transparency in security operations. The proposed command centre is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives.