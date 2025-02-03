Court imposes travel ban on Matiur’s daughter, orders seizure of tax records

A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on Farzana Rahman Ipshita, daughter of former member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Matiur Rahman, and ordered the seizure of her income tax records in connection with the ongoing graft cases.

On Monday, Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib of the Dhaka Metropolitan Court issued the order following a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC’s petition stated that Ipshita had concealed information regarding assets worth Tk 245.34 billion in her submitted wealth statement and had acquired properties valued at Tk 5.34 billion beyond her known sources of income.

As a result, a case was filed against her under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

Court sources confirmed that Ipshita is currently in Bangladesh. The ACC argued that restricting her from leaving the country was necessary for an uninterrupted investigation.

Additionally, the commission separately sought permission to seize her income tax records from 2013-14 to 2023-24, which the court granted.