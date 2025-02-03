Where learning goes beyond books, classrooms

What if a school could teach children not just from books, but from life itself? At Rihla International School, education extends beyond the classroom, blending hands-on experiences with academic excellence. Guided by its motto, “Learning for Life & Beyond,” the school nurtures young minds through practical learning, extracurricular activities, and essential life skills.

A lesson in patience and gratitude: In most urban schools, students only read about farming. At Rihla International School, they experience it firsthand. On a 5,760 sft land area, children plant vegetables and herbs, learning how food grows. This initiative instils patience, responsibility, and appreciation for nature.

“Before joining Rihla, my child had never seen how vegetables grow. Now, he comes home excited to talk about farming and nature,” says a proud parent.

These practices can inspire other schools to implement farming lessons and grow student’s interest for gardening.

Flexible and interactive learning spaces: Education should be designed to be dynamic. Modular classrooms can be adapted for different teaching methods, ensuring students engage in hands-on learning. Whether it’s a science experiment or a group project, these spaces foster creativity and active participation.

Ample opportunity of Sports and Play: Physical activity is an essential part of a child’s development. The outdoor playground teaches teamwork, decision-making, and leadership skills through play. Skating builds confidence and agility, while swimming enhances fitness and teaches life-saving skills.

Bridging Faith and Education: Religious education can be made an integral part of all school curriculums. At Rihla, the Hifz-ul-Quran programme allows students to memorise and understand the Holy Quran in an interactive way, ensuring they grasp its deeper meaning alongside their academic studies.

Enlightening young minds with religious knowledge helps build their spiritual intelligence. If all English medium schools conducted classes on religion this would make students more aware of their identity from a young age.

Unleashing Creativity and Communication Skills: School should encourage self-expression through its art studio, where students explore their creativity. Crafting school club like Language club makes language learning fun with public discussions, extempore, and role plays. Meanwhile, Book Clubs can offer a vast collection of books, fostering a love for reading among students of all ages.

Practical Skills for a Brighter Future: Beyond academics, students should be taught practical skills like stitching, taekwondo, cutting fruits and vegetables, and classroom maintenance-promoting independence and responsibility from an early age. School can combine technology-equipped classrooms with real-world experiences to prepare students for life.

Shaping the Future, One Student at a Time: With its forward-thinking approach, Rihla International School provides all the above facilities, creating a unique approach to the conventional way of learning. The school is more than just a place for education-it’s a foundation for life.

“A child’s mind thrives in an environment where learning is both joyful and purposeful. At Rihla, we are committed to creating a dynamic space where students not only gain knowledge but also develop as individuals with strong values and skills,” said Muhammad Jahidul Islam, Founding Principal & CEO of Rihla International School.